Air India, Jet Airways Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Air India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs. 979 in economy class

Airlines have come out with a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets in order to attract customers. Air India is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 979 and Rs. 6,000 respectively in a special promotional sale. Last week, Jet Airways announced 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets, which is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections. These offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic.

Air India, Jet Airways on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Air India

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs. 979 in economy class and Rs. 6,965 in business class on its domestic network, which is valid till January 31, 2019. On the international front, the carrier is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs. 6,000 in economy class and Rs. 22,000 in business class. The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets, which is valid till January 30, 2019. The offer is valid on base fare in both premiere and economy sections. Tickets for domestic travel must be purchased at least eight days prior to departure for premiere section and at least 15 days prior to departure for economy section, said the airline.