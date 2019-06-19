Air India, Vistara Announce New Routes, Offer Discount On Flight Tickets

Vistara is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299

Airlines are offering discounts on bookings and have introduced new flights. National carrier Air India has announced new domestic and international flights. Private carrier Vistara has come up with a sale on domestic flight tickets and announced new flights. IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has also announced new flights. The announcements from the airlines come at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: Jet Airways shares crash, slump nearly 30% to hit new record low)

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo:

Air India

Air India will commence flights on the Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. "I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya," the minister said.

Vistara

Vistara is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299 in a limited-period sale. The bookings under the offer are open till June 19, 2019. The sale, for which bookings are open till June 19, is valid for travel between July 3 and September 26, 2019. The airline also said it will launch 62 flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, according to its website, airvistara.com.

IndiGo

Last week, IndiGo announced new flights on the Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad routes from July 5. The carrier will also commence new flights on the Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata-Varanasi and Gaya-Varanasi routes from August 8.