Air India, GoAir Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399

Airlines such as Air India, GoAir and IndiGo have recently announced discounts on bookings and introduced new flights on international routes. The announcements from these airlines come at a time when suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market. The number of passengers flying domestic airlines dropped by 4.5 per cent to 109.95 lakh in April as compared to 115.13 lakh in the same month of the previous year, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by Air India, GoAir and IndiGo:

Air India

Air India is offering discounts on select flight tickets in a limited-period offer. Bookings under the sale - which is valid for travel till September 30, 2019 - can be made till June 15, according to the airline's website, airindia.in. The discounted fares are available for travel on AI 911/AI912 Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai and on AI 915/AI 916 Delhi-Dubai-Delhi flights.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399. The scheme is applicable on travel between June 15 and July 31, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is being offered by GoAir on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,399.

IndiGo

IndiGo announced new international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 6,999. The new direct daily flights will be operated on Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes, said the carrier in a statement. The new flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5 and flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15.

