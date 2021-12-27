Air India Handover To Tata Group Likely To Be Delayed By A Month Till January 2022

Tata Group's take over of Air India is likely to be delayed by a month

Tata Group's takeover of loss-making national carrier Air India is likely to be delayed by a month till January 2022, as the completion of procedures taking longer than expected, an official said on Monday.

In October, the government accepted the highest bid made by a Tata Sons company for 100 per cent equity shares of Air India and Air India Express along with its 50 per cent stake in ground-handling company AISATS - the first privatisation in 20 years.

At that time, the government had stated that it wanted to complete the transactions, which included Tatas paying Rs 2,700 crore in cash, by December end.

As per the conditions in SPA, all formalities of handover would have to be completed within 8 weeks, but this date can be mutually extended by the buyer and seller and is being done in this case.

However, some regulatory approvals are yet to come in for the handover, and certain formalities are yet to be completed, the official, who wished not to be named, said.

"The process would be completed by January," he said without giving a specific date.

On October 25, the government had signed the share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. Tata's would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and takeover Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

The cash component would come once the handover process is completed, another official explained.

Tatas beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.

Tatas will not get to retain non-core assets, such as the Vasant Vihar Housing colony of Air India, Air India Building at Nariman Point, Mumbai and Air India Building in New Delhi.

Of the 141 Air India aircraft that Tatas will get, 42 are leased planes, while the remaining 99 are owned.

While this will be the first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable - it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Limited.