Home | Aviation

Air India Extends Sale, Offers Flight Tickets From 979 Rupees

Air India's Republic Day sale: The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: January 29, 2019 14:01 IST
Air India is offering tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 6,965 in business class on domestic routes


Air India has extended its Republic Day sale till January 31, 2019, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. Under the sale, the national carrier is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 979 and Rs. 6,000 respectively. The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019, according to the airline's official website- airindia.in. Air India's flight offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Air India's offer on domestic flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs. 979 in economy class and Rs. 6,965 in business class on its domestic network. However, limited seats are only available under this offer. "Fifteen days advance purchase condition is applicable on domestic sectors," said Air India on its website. 

Air India's offer on international flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs. 6,000 in economy class and Rs. 22,000 in business class on the airline's international network. The round-trip fare starts at Rs. 7,500 for economy class and Rs. 18,000 for business class under this offer, according to airline's website. 

DestinationsRound-trip fare 
 Economy classBusiness class
USRs 55,000Rs 1,90,000
UK / EuropeRs 32,000Rs 1,00,000
AustraliaRs 50,000Rs 1,50,000
Far East Asia/South East AsiaRs 11,000Rs 30,000
SAARCRs 7,500Rs 18,000
SaudiRs 22,000Rs 40,000
DestinationsOne-way fare 
 Economy classBusiness class
GulfRs 6,000Rs 22,000
SaudiRs 11,500Rs 22,200

(As mentioned on Air India's website)

Meanwhile, Jet Airways is also offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. The offer, valid till January 30, 2019, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections, said the carrier.

