Air India Extends Sale, Offers Flight Tickets From 979 Rupees

Air India is offering tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 6,965 in business class on domestic routes

Air India has extended its Republic Day sale till January 31, 2019, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. Under the sale, the national carrier is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 979 and Rs. 6,000 respectively. The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019, according to the airline's official website- airindia.in. Air India's flight offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Air India's offer on domestic flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs. 979 in economy class and Rs. 6,965 in business class on its domestic network. However, limited seats are only available under this offer. "Fifteen days advance purchase condition is applicable on domestic sectors," said Air India on its website.

Air India's offer on international flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs. 6,000 in economy class and Rs. 22,000 in business class on the airline's international network. The round-trip fare starts at Rs. 7,500 for economy class and Rs. 18,000 for business class under this offer, according to airline's website.

Destinations Round-trip fare Economy class Business class US Rs 55,000 Rs 1,90,000 UK / Europe Rs 32,000 Rs 1,00,000 Australia Rs 50,000 Rs 1,50,000 Far East Asia/South East Asia Rs 11,000 Rs 30,000 SAARC Rs 7,500 Rs 18,000 Saudi Rs 22,000 Rs 40,000 Destinations One-way fare Economy class Business class Gulf Rs 6,000 Rs 22,000 Saudi Rs 11,500 Rs 22,200

(As mentioned on Air India's website)

Meanwhile, Jet Airways is also offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. The offer, valid till January 30, 2019, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections, said the carrier.