Air India Extends Discount Offer On International Flight Tickets Till August 30

Air India has extended its discount offer on international flight tickets till August 30, 2018, said the state-run airline on its website - airindia.in. Under the scheme, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class. One needs to travel before November 30, 2018 from Europe to India to avail the offer. On travelling from India to Europe, one has to travel between October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018. However, Air India's offer is only available on bookings made via carrier's website - airindia.in.

Passengers need to use the promotion code 'CINEUK' in the promo code box to avail the discount. Fares are subject to change without notice, said the airline. However, the discount is not applicable on Air India Express, Alliance Air flights and code share flights. Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, said the airline.

Meanwhile, budget carrier IndiGo is also offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. In order to avail the offer, customers can book flight tickets till August 30, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on September 8, 2018 and ends on October 8, 2018. Under this scheme, the airline is offering 10 per cent discount on one-way fare and 15 per cent discount on return fare.