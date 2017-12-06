Air India Domestic Flight Tickets Sale: How To Get 10% Discount



Here are 10 things to know about Air India's offer on domestic flight tickets:

National carrier Air India is offering a 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets, according to its official website airindia.in. The sale, which has been running since October 13, 2017, is about to get over on December 15, 2017, said the state-owned carrier. The travel period for this sale is till 15th December only. Air India's offer is valid on all flights operating on the Air India network and booked through its website and Air India mobile app. The scheme is valid for both, one-way and round-trip bookings.1. Bookings should be made through Air India website www.airindia.in, and mobile application only.2. Discount is applicable on the base fare only. Taxes and surcharges will apply.3. Scheme is valid for both, one-way and round-trip bookings.4. Fares are subject to change without notice.5. Offer will be deducted from any refunds due if a trip is cancelled in part or full.6. Tickets booked under the scheme are non-transferable - no name changes permitted.7. The offer cannot be combined with any other scheme/discounts/promotions by Air India.8. Business/ fare rules, cancellation policy and FFP (frequent flyer program) miles would be as applicable. Paid upgrade against the get upfront offer is applicable for economy class passengers.9. Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to this offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.10. This scheme is not applicable on Air India Code share flights.