Air India Announces New International Flights, Details Here

In September, Air India started flights on the Delhi-Toronto and Delhi-Seoul routes.

National carrier Air India has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate flights on the Mumbai-Nairobi (in Kenya) route from November 27, 2019, the airline said on its official website- airindia.in. The new flights will be operated on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Bookings for the new routes are available on Air India's official website. The announcement from Air India comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: IndiGo Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs. 8,490)

Here's the schedule of Air India's new flights starting from November 27:

Origin Destination Flight Number Departure Arrival Days of Operation Mumbai Nairobi AI 961 625 1000 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday Nairobi Mumbai AI 962 1200 2040 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday

(Source: airindia.in)

Last month, the airline introduced flights on Delhi-Doha and Amritsar-Stansted (in London) routes. In September, it started flights on the Delhi-Toronto and Delhi-Seoul routes.

Domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.