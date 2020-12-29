Ahluwalia Contracts Gains On Bagging Construction Order Worth Rs 309 Crore

Shares of the Delhi-based construction company -Ahluwalia Contracts - rose as much as 8.43 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 273.20 after the company informed exchanges that it has been awarded a construction order worth Rs 309.44 crore. Ahluwalia Contracts has bagged an order worth Rs 309.44 crore for construction of high-rise multi storied residential complex in Bhubaneswar.

"We are pleased to inform you that Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new order aggregating to Rs.309.44 Crores (approx.) for Construction of High-rise Multi Storied residential Complex, located at Z-1, Project, Phase-Ill, Nandankanan Road, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar (Orissa)," Ahluwalia Contracts said in a press release.

The company's total order inflow for current financial year stands at Rs 2,086.44 crore, Ahluwalia Contracts added.

As of 3:11 pm, Ahluwalia Contracts shares traded 4 per cent higher at Rs 262, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.5 per cent.