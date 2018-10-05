Sensex Sheds Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 10,500 Ahead Of Outcome Of RBI Meet

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 35,097.99.

The domestic stock markets opened in the red ahead of the outcome of the three-day policy review meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 35,097.99 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,514.10. In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex traded at 34,882.68, down 286.48 points or 0.81 per cent, and the Nifty50 at 10,495.30, down 103.95 points or 0.98 per cent.

The top five Sensex losers were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries, ITC and Adani Ports.

RBI will release its fourth bi-monthly policy statement later in the day. Experts expect RBI to raise key interest rates for a third time since June to combat inflation.

On Thursday, foreign portfolio investors sold while domestic institutional investors purchased net equities worth Rs 2,760.63 crore and Rs 1,823.59 crore respectively. The Sensex had closed at 35,169.16 and the Nifty at 10,599.25.