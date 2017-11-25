Ahead Of Ivanka Trump's Visit To Hyderabad, Go Air Launches Its Third Fight From Delhi

Go Air launches its third flight to Hyderabad from Delhi

Thrice as Smart!

Introducing our third daily direct flight between Delhi and Hyderabad!

Fares starting ₹1812*.

Book Now: https://t.co/GvWa2ND4fC



Booking Period: 24 - 29 Nov’ 2017.

Travel Period: 01 Dec' 2017- 28 Oct' 2018. pic.twitter.com/SNuXKrkW9u — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 24, 2017

Ahead of the US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's visit to Hyderabad, the low-budget carrier Go Air launches its third flight to reach Hyderabad from the national capital of Delhi. The fare would be nearly Rs 2,400, as per the Go Air website. The airline carrier also has direct flights to Hyderabad from Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. In order to avail the low-fare offers, one must make sure that the bookings are made between November 24 and November 29 this year on Go Air website. However, the travel period should not be before December 1, 2017 and not later than October 28, 2018.

The five things that you would like to know about the Go Air's latest offers:

1. Delhi to Hyderabad flight ticket is available for Rs 2,412.

2. Delhi to Patna flight ticket is available for Rs 1,812

3. Delhi to Chandigarh flight ticket is available for a mere Rs 312

4. One can go to Goa from Bengaluru by buying a flight ticket for Rs 312.

5. One can reach Lucknow from Delhi on a flight ticket that costs mere Rs 312.



