Ahead Of Ivanka Trump's Visit To Hyderabad, Go Air Launches Its Third Fight From Delhi

Thrice as Smart!— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 24, 2017
Introducing our third daily direct flight between Delhi and Hyderabad!
Fares starting ₹1812*.
Book Now: https://t.co/GvWa2ND4fC
Booking Period: 24 - 29 Nov’ 2017.
Travel Period: 01 Dec' 2017- 28 Oct' 2018. pic.twitter.com/SNuXKrkW9u
The five things that you would like to know about the Go Air's latest offers:
1. Delhi to Hyderabad flight ticket is available for Rs 2,412.
2. Delhi to Patna flight ticket is available for Rs 1,812
3. Delhi to Chandigarh flight ticket is available for a mere Rs 312
4. One can go to Goa from Bengaluru by buying a flight ticket for Rs 312.
5. One can reach Lucknow from Delhi on a flight ticket that costs mere Rs 312.