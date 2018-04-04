Reliance Jio Launches Rs 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan For Cricket Lovers

Reliance Jio has introduced a cricket season prepaid pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to live matches of IPL (Indian Premier League) on mobile and stream almost every live match throughout the duration of 51 days (available at Rs 251 only, offering 102 GB Data) starting April 7. This is the first-of-its-kind cricket pack launched by Jio to enable millions of people to watch what they love, where they wish. One can watch Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE in two simple steps: First download MyJio App and second is to press play.Reliance Jio is introducing the Cricket Season Pack to allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. It is available at Rs 251 only and offers data of 102 GB or gigabytes.Besides the access to live cricket matches of IPL, MyJio app will stream a cricket comedy show known as Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE that will be premiered exclusively on MyJio app. However, it will be available free to both Jio and non Jio subscribers starting April 7 at 7.30 pm with original live episodes, releasing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This show will be hosted by Sunil Grover and popular sports anchor, Samir Kochhar. Every episode will feature cricketers and celebrity guests in fun conversations, gags and more.Sunil and Samir will be joined by a host of popular comedians and anchors including Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suresh Menon, Paresh Ganatra, Shibani Dandekar and Archana Vijay alongwith cricket legends Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag. The comedy show promises MyJio app users an unseen off-the-field experience, a hearty dose of laughter, exclusive comments by Cricket experts and celebrity guests.The cricket lovers can also play a mobile video game, Jio Cricket Play Along. The game will enable the users to win prizes such as a premium house in Mumbai. 25 persons will get to win as many cars. There are cash prizes worth crores and much more.