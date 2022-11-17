After SoftBank Stake Sale, Paytm Shares Drop 10%: 10 Points

Fintech major One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, tanked 10 per cent on Thursday after the news emerged that early investor SoftBank has sold a 4.5 per cent stake in the company in a block deal.

Analysts, however, expect the stock to attract buying interest soon.

"Paytm has been disappointing investors since its IPO (initial public offer) last year. SoftBank sold 4.5 per cent stake at Rs 555 - Rs 601 range which at lower end was at discount to its yesterday's closing price. SoftBank selling its stake has further weakened the sentiment on this counter, However, we do expect some buying in this counter tomorrow once the name of buying counterparts is known," said Rahul Sharma, Research Head at Equity 99.

Most new-age tech stocks have been battered in the stock market even since their listing. Analysts have attributed the opaque revenue model of these companies and their high valuations as the prime reasons for the investor fury.

Paytm is among the worst hit in this lot.

As per the listing norms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) pre-IPO investors need to compulsory hold the shares post listing for six months to one year from the listing date. As the restrictions on these scrips listed in November-December 2021 go, there is a huge supply from pre-IPO placements.

"If we look at listed new-age companies not many have rewarded investors even though markets have rebounded .... Overall, we believe along with Paytm, other stocks such as Nykaa and Policybazaar will continue to remain under pressure for the next few weeks with a hangover of supply," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst and Senior VP- Research, Mehta Equities.