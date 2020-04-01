After Pay Cut, GoAir Partly Defers March Salary Payment To April

All employees in Grades D and below received salaries in their entirety,"Mr Dube said

After introducing a pay cut for all employees on March 25 as the coronavirus pandemic drastically impacted the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube told the employees on Wednesday that a portion of their March salary has been deferred to April.

"Yesterday, salaries were posted to each of your bank accounts. All employees in Grades D and below received salaries in their entirety," Mr Dube said in an email to employees.

"The rest of you will see less than what you are normally used to seeing as a result of the reduction in pay I had announced earlier, but also because we have been forced to defer a portion of your accrued salaries to April," Mr Dube added.