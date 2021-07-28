After Flipkart, Amazon Files Appeal At Supreme Court In Antitrust Probe

Amazon has filed an appeal with Supreme Court against the antitrust probe on it

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a Karnataka High Court's order that allowed an antitrust probe against the US firm and Walmart's Flipkart to continue, according to source and court listings.

The Karnataka High Court last week dismissed cases filed by Amazon and Flipkart which sought to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) 2020 investigation on accusations that the companies circumvent Indian law by creating complex business structures.

The companies have denied wrongdoing, but the High Court said "they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry".

Details of Amazon's plea were not immediately clear. The Supreme Court website showed the case listing of an appeal, without giving further details.

Flipkart had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court on Tuesday and has requested a restraint on the CCI after the watchdog asked 32 "sensitive" questions in mid-July, in what the firm called an "invasive" investigation.

The CCI investigation is the latest setback for Amazon and Flipkart, which are grappling with prospects of tougher e-commerce regulations and accusations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the companies circumvent Indian law by creating complex business structures.

The companies face several allegations in the case, including exclusive launches of mobile phones, promotion of select sellers on their websites and deep discounting practices that drive out competition.