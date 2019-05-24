Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Mother Dairy's decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Mother Dairy, the leading milk supplier in the national capital region, on Friday hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective Saturday, citing higher procurement cost from farmers.

The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.

The decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

"Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019. The 1 litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack," the company said.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019