Profit
Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.

Corporates | Updated: May 24, 2019 17:15 IST
Mother Dairy's decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.


New Delhi: 

Mother Dairy, the leading milk supplier in the national capital region, on Friday hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective Saturday, citing higher procurement cost from farmers. 

The decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

"Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019. The 1 litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack," the company said. 



