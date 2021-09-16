Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Launches Debt Index Fund: Check Features

The fund house has launched three new passive funds in the current fiscal year

Aditya Birla Sun Life mutual fund launched its debt index fund - Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU bond Sep 2026 60:40 index fund. The open ended scheme will track Nifty SDL Plus PSU bond 2026 60:40 index, according to a recent statement shared by the company. The NFO will remain open for seven days between September 15 - September 23. As the fund is an index fund, so its portfolio will seek to replicate the performance of Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 index.

Here's what you need to know about Aditya Birla Sun Life mutual fund's debt index fund: