Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Aditya Birla Sun Life's IPO was entirely an offer for sale by two promoters

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is likely to finalize the share allotment today i.e. Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The Rs 2,768 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.25 times, receiving bids amounting nearly 14.60 crore shares against the total issue size of around 2.78 crore shares.

Aditya Birla Sun Life's IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by two promoters, Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments. The shares were offered in the price band of Rs 695-712 per share. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares are likely to make their debut on both BSE and NSE on October 11.

Here's how to check the share allotment status of Aditya Birla Sun Life

Access the registrar's website (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx)

Select ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED in the drop-down menu

Enter the Application No, DPID/Client ID or PAN number

Enter the Captcha code

Click on the 'Submit' button

Access the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)