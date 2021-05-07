Adani Transmission Gains After Net Profit Jumps 4 Folds In March Quarter

Share price of Adani Transmission gained more than four per cent on Friday, May 6, a day after announcing its January-March quarter results for the fiscal year 2020-21. On Friday, Adani Transmission opened on the BSE at Rs 1,160, witnessing an intra day high of Rs 1,187.60 and an intra day low of Rs 1,140.10, in the session so far.

On the NSE, Adani Transmission opened at Rs 1,163, touching an intra day high of Rs 1,182.80 and an intra day low of Rs 1,133, in the trading session so far. It was last trading 4.75 per cent higher at Rs 1,180 on the NSE.

Shares of Adani Transmission were last trading 4.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,179.60 on the BSE.