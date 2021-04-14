Adani Green Energy's Subsidiary Unit Commissions Solar Plant In Uttar Pradesh

The power plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited

The Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Limited commissioned a 50-megawatt solar power plant in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Limited is a subsidiary unit of Adani Green Energy Limited - a renewable energy company owned by the multinational conglomerate Adani Group. The solar power plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at Rs 3.07 per kilowatt-hour. (Also Read: Adani Ports Gets Approval To Acquire 89.6% Stake In Gangavaram Port )

Adani Green Energy Limited has a total renewable capacity of 15,240 megawatts, including 11,720 megawatt that has been awarded and is currently at various stages of implementation. The newly-commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre platform. the platform has been aided and demonstrated by Adani Green Energy.