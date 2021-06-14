Adani Shares Fall On Report That Foreign Funds' Accounts Fozen

Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports were the top NSE losers, falling over 15 per cent each

Shares of Adani group companies fell between 5 per cent and 18 per cent on Monday, after the Economic Times reported that the National Securities Depository (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds, which have a total investment of Rs 435 billion in Adani group companies.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, falling over 15 per cent each.

The report said, citing an official, that the NSDL's move could be because of inadequate beneficial ownership documentation