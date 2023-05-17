Adani Ports Handles Over 120 MMT Rail Cargo, Highest Ever

Mundra Port, operated by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited, handled 15,000 container trains

Adani Ports handled rail cargo of over 120 million metric tonnes (MMT), the highest ever, in the 2022-23 financial year and generated a record revenue of Rs 14,000 crore for Railways, the company said in a statement.

The volume of cargo handled by Adani Ports surpassed its previous best of 98.61 MMT in 2021-22, with a year-to-year growth of 22 per cent.

Gujarat's Mundra Port, operated by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), handled 15,000 container trains, cementing its position as India's EXIM gateway.

In 2022-23, double-stack container trains handled by Mundra Port grew by 4.3 per cent year-to-year.

"Double stack loading of containers on trains ensures transportation in an energy efficient and reliable manner, reducing overall per unit cost and improving customer satisfaction. This demonstrates Mundra Port's commitment to environmentally friendly operations," the company said.

"The use of rail transport reduces the carbon footprint of freight transport, and the efficient handling of container trains reduces the need for additional truck transport, further reducing carbon emissions," it added.

Adani Ports, the country's largest commercial port operator, has been a leader in the development of India's port and logistics infrastructure. This feat, the company says, is an example of responsible business practices and sustainable development.

(APSEZ) has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and five on the east coast of the country.