Adani Green's Shares Jump 9.3% On BSE, Touch 52-Week High

Adani Green Energy's shares jumped 9.3 per cent on BSE today

A day after it became one of the most valued companies, Adani Green Energy Limited's (AGEL) share price jumped 9.3 per cent to Rs 2,951.90 per share on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, which is a fresh 52-week high.

AGEL on Monday had become one of the most valued entities after it entered the list of 10 such companies.

AGEL had entered the exclusive club of companies as its market valuation zoomed over Rs 4.22 lakh crore, backed by a sharp rally in its share price.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,22,526.28 crore to grab the tenth spot on the top-10 list of most valued companies.

The company had left behind Bharti Airtel to enter the top-10 list. Bharti Airtel's valuation is at Rs 4,16,240.75 crore.

The other most valued companies in the top-10 are Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and mortgage lender HDFC.