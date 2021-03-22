Adani Green Energy Surges 5% On Bagging 300 MW Wind Power Project

Adani Green Energy: The fixed tariff for the project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh, spread over 25 years

Adani Green Energy shares touched the upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 1,251.05 on the BSE on the news that its arm received a letter of award for 300 MW wind power project under a tender of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

"AREHFL, a subsidiary of the AGEL, had participated in the tender issued by SECI for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X) and received the letter of award (LOA) to set up 300 MW wind power project under this tender," Adani Green Energy said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The fixed tariff for the project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh, spread over a period of 25 years.

AGEL's total renewable capacity now stands at 15,165 MW, of which 3,395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11,770 MW projects are under implementation.

Adani Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The BSE Sensex trading at 49,590.15, lower by 278.50 points or 0.58 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,685.25, down 59 points or 0.40 per cent.