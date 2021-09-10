Adani Green Energy Lists $750 Million Foreign Currency Green Bonds

The green bonds were rated Ba3 (stable) by Moody's and garnered huge investor interest

Renewable energy major Adani Green Energy Limited listed its maiden $ 750 million green bonds with a three-year maturity at a competitive coupon of 4.375 percent on the global securities market platform - India INX. Adani Green Energy raised $ 750 million by the allotment of dollar-denominated senior secured notes, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges.

The green bonds were rated Ba3 (stable) by Moody's and have garnered huge investor interest across the world. These bonds are listed on India INX's Global Securities Market (GSM) Green platform - the stock exchange's dedicated platform for listing of social, green, sustainable, and such ESG bonds, according to a statement shared by India INX.

''The criteria for issuance is aligned with global standards established by ICMA's Green Bond Principles and Climate Bonds Initiative. The Exchange is committed towards growth of the ESG segment in IFSC which is in lines with the vision of the IFSCA Issue and Listing Regulations issued in 2021,'' said Mr. V Balasubramaniam, MD&CEO, India INX.

India INX - BSE's international arm first started its trading activities in January 2017, and is the country's very first International Exchange set up at Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT) IFSC (International Financial Services Centre)

India INX is one of the world's most advanced technology platforms with a response time of four microseconds and allows trading for 22 hours a day, and allows international investors to trade from anywhere across the globe.

On Thursday, September 9, shares of Adani Green Energy settled five per cent higher at Rs 1,213.55 apiece on the BSE.