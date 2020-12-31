Adani Green Energy Gains Nearly 4% On Commissioning Solar Plant

At 10;35 am, the Adani Green Energy shares were trading higher by 2.1 per cent on BSE

Adani Green Energy shares gained nearly 4 per cent after the company commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Khirsara in Gujarat. This takes Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable capacity to 2,950 MWac; a step closer to its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The shares of Adani Green Energy touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,090.70, up 3.7 per cent on the back of the news development. At 10;35 am, the shares of Adani Green Energy were marginally off their intra-day highs at Rs 1073.75, up 2.1 per cent, on the BSE.

The subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two, has a 25-year-long power purchase agreement (PPA ) with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam India (GUVNL) to supply the power at Rs 2.44 a unit, the company added.

Adani Green Energy has a total renewable portfolio of 14,195 mw, which includes 11,245 mw of projects that have been bagged or are under execution.

The BSE Sensex was at 47,851, higher by 107.15 points or 0.2 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,006.30, up 24.50 points or 0.18 per cent at the time.