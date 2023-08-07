Adani Energy Secures $1 Billion Funding For Mumbai Green Energy Project

Adani Energy Solutions Limited is transmission and distribution business arm of Adani Portfolio. (File)

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Monday announced it was successful in the financial closure for its $1 billion green HVDC (high-voltage direct current) link project, which will enable further "greening" of the Mumbai Grid by supplying more renewable power to the city.

"This link is the need of the hour for the city and will support its growth aspirations. It showcases our commitment to offering Mumbai a brighter and greener future. The project will help accelerate the city's decarbonization and its net zero journey," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director, AESL.

The credit facility is part of the $700 million revolving project finance facility tied up in October 2021 for its under-construction transmission assets portfolio, the company said in a release.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our banking partners for their continued support in completing the transaction smoothly and for their endured faith and confidence in AESL," Mr Sardana added.

The banking consortium for the platform infrastructure financing framework comprised nine international banks including DBS Bank Ltd, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd, Siemens Bank GmbH, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, it said.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Portfolio.

