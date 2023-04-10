Adani Electricity Tops Centre's Ranking For Power Distributors

Adani Electricity serves 31.5 lakh households and establishments in Mumbai. (File)

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), which is part of billionaire Gautam Adani's group, has topped the centre's ranking for power distributors for overall governance, the company said today.

It scored the highest 99.6 out of 100 marks in the power ministry's 11th edition of the 'Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking' of 71 electricity distributing companies, according to a press release.

AEML, which serves 31.5 lakh households and establishments in the country's financial capital Mumbai, emerged as the only private company among the top five discoms, the company said. It is also among the top 15 discoms that do not have any negative marking, the release added.

It scored 12.8 out of 13 for aspects related to billing efficiency, low distribution loss, collection efficiency, and corporate governance.

"This independent recognition is a testament to our commitment to serve our customers with reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. We will continue to enhance our services and infrastructure to exceed global benchmarks. We also recommit ourselves to doubling our share of renewable energy share to 60%," said Kandarp Patel, managing director, AEML.

The ratings, carried out by Power Finance Corporation Ltd, were based on the accounts of the past three financial years (from 2019-20 to 2022-23).