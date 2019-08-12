Won't Express Interest In Reinvesting In Jet Airways, Says Abu Dhabi's Etihad

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Monday it will not express interest in reinvesting in Jet Airways because of unresolved issues concerning the Indian airline's liabilities.

Grounded Jet Airways has invited prospective bidders to express interest and last week extended the deadline to August 10.

Etihad acquired a 24 per cent stake in Jet in 2013, at a time when Jet Airways needed significant financial support, but since then the Abu Dhabi-based airline has been seeking "advanced solutions" to help resolve issues facing Jet, it said.

"Etihad remained engaged in the process, but despite the endeavours of everyone involved there remained very significant issues relating to Jet's previous liabilities," it said.

