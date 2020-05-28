Abu Dhabi State Fund In Talks To Invest $1 Billion In Jio Platforms: Report

Jio Platforms has secured a massive $10 billion from investors including Facebook Inc within a month.

Abu Dhabi State Fund In Talks To Invest $1 Billion In Jio Platforms: Report

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said on Thursday.

Jio Platforms, which houses music and movie apps as well as Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has secured a massive $10 billion from investors including Facebook Inc within a month.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Clearly Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala said in an email to Reuters.

Comments
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment CompanyReliance Jio

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com