Abu Dhabi Fund Mubadala To Buy 1.85% Stake In Jio Platforms For Rs 9,094 Crore

Jio Platform has now raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors

Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms announced on Friday that Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will take 1.85 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.60 crore. The investmen in Jio Platforms comes at at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

With this investment, Jio Platform has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors, has decided to partner us in our journey to propel India's digital growth towards becoming a leading DIGITAL NATION in the world...We look forward to benefitting from Mubadala's experience and insights from supporting growth journeys across the world."

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio to generate financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.