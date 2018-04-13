NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
How Aadhaar Is Beneficial For Pensioners

Over 1.93 crore pensioners have linked their Aadhaar card number to their pension accounts.

Your Money | | Updated: April 13, 2018 19:47 IST
Recently, the government extended the deadline to link Aadhaar card number with PAN card to June 30

Getting a life certificate is easier with Aadhaar-based Jeevan Praman, said the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India on Friday. UIDAI is the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number, the Aadhaar card, as well as the provider of mobile app, mAadhaar. The statutory authority also said that Aadhaar microATMs help pensioners with money withdrawal services at their doorstep. Over 1.93 crore pensioners have linked their Aadhaar card number to their pension accounts, UIDAI said in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, @UIDAI

How Aadhaar is beneficial to pensioners: 

Jeevan Pramaan - External website that opens in a new window is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of Central government, state government or any other government organization can take benefit of this facility. Getting a life certificate is easier with Aadhaar based Jeevan Praman. 

Aadhaar benefits for others: 

In addition to this, the UIDAI on Thursday said that Aadhaar brings transparency, ensuring the direct transfer of LPG subsidy into a recipient's bank account. Over Rs 52,000 crore has been transferred as subsidy directly into beneficiary bank accounts, which has led to savings of Rs 22,000 crore for the Central government, UIDAI said.     
Recently, the UIDAI also brought in digitally-signed QR Code on e-Aadhaar that will contain photograph of the Aadhaar card holder, in addition to demographic details, to facilitate better offline verification of an individual.

Meanwhile, the Supreme court is also hearing petitions against the compulsory linking of Aadhaar card number with services such as bank accounts, permanent account numbers (PAN), and mobile phone numbers, among others. The Supreme Court, on March 14, extended the 31 March deadline for linking various services to Aadhaar till it delivers its judgment on Aadhaar's constitutional validity. Most recently, the government extended the deadline to link Aadhaar card number with PAN card to June 30. This was the fourth time that the deadline for linking Aadhaar card number with PAN cards was extended.

