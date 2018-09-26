NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
No Need To Link Aadhaar With Mobile Phones, Rules Supreme Court

Mobile phone's seeding with Aadhaar poses grave threat to privacy, liberty, autonomy, said Justice Chandrachud.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: September 26, 2018 15:13 IST
Supreme Court today struck down the provision which allowed telecom companies to avail Aadhaar data.

In a major relief to mobile phone subscribers, the Supreme Court today struck down the provision which allowed telecom companies to avail Aadhaar details. According to the Supreme Court's verdict in the Aadhaar matter, telecom companies cannot seek linking of Aadhaar for providing mobile phone connections.

Justice AK Sikri, who was a part of the five-judge bench which pronounced the Aadhaar verdict, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which permitted private entities like telecom companies to avail Aadhaar data.

"Mobile phone has become important feature of life and its seeding with Aadhaar poses grave threat to privacy, liberty, autonomy," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice Ashok Bhushan agreed with the view that there was no need to link Aadhaar with mobile numbers and rejected the argument that revealing demographic information for Aadhaar amounted to violation of Right to Privacy, saying an individual revealed such data for other ID proofs, reported news agency Press Trust of India. (With inputs from agencies)

