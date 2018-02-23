Aadhaar For Children Below The Age of 5. Details Here

However, once the child crosses five, the biometrics will have to be updated. Your Aadhaar, along with the child's birth certificate, is enough to enroll your child for Aadhaar. The various documents that can be used as the date of birth include passport, PAN card, Central/State Pension Payment Order among other documents
Aadhaar For Infants. 5 Things To Know
1. A child's aadhaar data doesn't include biometric information such as fingerprints and iris scan.
2. After the child crosses five years of age, biometrics need to be updated.
3. To be able to enroll for aadhaar, a parent need to have to have an aaadhaar and the child's birth certificate.
4. For child's aadhaar, a parent need to visit aadhaar centre along with the child for biometric authentication.
5. There are four categories of identification documents. These include supported proof of identity, proof of residence, proof of address, and date of birth.
