Aadhaar-SBI Linking: Here's All You Need To Do Before March Deadline State Bank of India offers multiple ways via which customers can link their Aadhaar card number with bank accounts.

The government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar - the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - with multiple financial services like bank accounts, permanent account numbers (PAN), mutual funds etc, with a deadline of March 31, 2018. State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank of the country, offers multiple ways via which customers can link their Aadhaar card number with bank accounts. "In terms of gazette notification dated 1st June, 2017 and subsequent notification dated 13th December, 2017 by Ministry of Finance, the Central Government has notified that the 31st March, 2018 or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the customer, whichever is later, is the last date of submission of the Aadhaar Number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the customers to the Bank. In case of failure to do so, the account shall cease to be operational," stated SBI on its website, sbi.co.in.SBI gives multiple channels to customers to link Aadhaar card number with their existing account. Customers can pick any one as per their convenience, stated sbi.co.in.1. Click on the homepage banner "Link your AADHAAR Number with your bank account".Navigate the screens to get your AADHAAR number linked.2. Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.1. Log into www.onlinesbi.com2. Navigate to "Update Aadhaar with Bank account" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.3. On the next page, select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on 'submit'.4. The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.5. Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.6. If you are not yet registered for SBI internet banking, you can do so online using your ATM-cum-debit Card details.1. Login to SBI Anywhere App2. Click on "Requests"3. Click on "Aadhaar"4. Click on "Aadhaar Linking"5. Select your CIF from the drop down list6. Enter your Aadhaar card number7. Select T&C and submit8. You will receive an SMS (short message service) on your registered mobile number regarding the status of Aadhaar linking.1. Visit an SBI ATM.2. Swipe your ATM-cum-debit card and enter your PIN.3. Select the menu "Service - Registrations".4. In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or inquiry as per your need).5. You can now select the account type (savings/current) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar card number.6. You will be prompted to re-enter the same.7. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of linking.1. Visit your nearest SBI Branch.2. Carry a copy of your Aadhaar card number or e-aadhaar.3. Fill in a letter of request.4. Submit the above with the xerox copy of Aadhaar letter. 5. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.6. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of Aadhaar linking.