Aadhaar-SBI Linking: Here's All You Need To Do Before March Deadline

SBI gives multiple channels to customers to link Aadhaar card number with their existing account. Customers can pick any one as per their convenience, stated sbi.co.in.
1. Click on the homepage banner "Link your AADHAAR Number with your bank account".
Linking Aadhaar card number via SBI's corporate website
Navigate the screens to get your AADHAAR number linked.
2. Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.
1. Log into www.onlinesbi.com
Linking Aadhaar card number via SBI's internet banking portal www.onlinesbi.com
2. Navigate to "Update Aadhaar with Bank account" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.
3. On the next page, select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on 'submit'.
4. The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.
5. Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.
6. If you are not yet registered for SBI internet banking, you can do so online using your ATM-cum-debit Card details.
1. Login to SBI Anywhere App
Linking Aadhaar card number via SBI Anywhere App
2. Click on "Requests"
3. Click on "Aadhaar"
4. Click on "Aadhaar Linking"
5. Select your CIF from the drop down list
6. Enter your Aadhaar card number
7. Select T&C and submit
8. You will receive an SMS (short message service) on your registered mobile number regarding the status of Aadhaar linking.
1. Visit an SBI ATM.
Linking Aadhaar card number via SBI ATM
2. Swipe your ATM-cum-debit card and enter your PIN.
3. Select the menu "Service - Registrations".
4. In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or inquiry as per your need).
5. You can now select the account type (savings/current) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar card number.
6. You will be prompted to re-enter the same.
7. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of linking.
1. Visit your nearest SBI Branch.
Linking Aadhaar card number via SBI Branch
2. Carry a copy of your Aadhaar card number or e-aadhaar.
3. Fill in a letter of request.
4. Submit the above with the xerox copy of Aadhaar letter.
6. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of Aadhaar linking.