Aadhaar-PAN Linking: How To Link When There Is Name Mismatch

Earlier this month, the government extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar. The PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline was moved by three months to March 31, 2018. Previously, the last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card was December 31, 2017. The government has opened multiple channels - including SMS and online facilities - to ease the linking of Aadhaar with PAN. But what if any of basic details like your name, date of birth and gender are fed differently in both the identity numbers? The government has on microblogging site Twitter shared a flowchart explaining the process of linking Aadhaar card with PAN card.
#DigitalIdentity | This chart will answer all your queries regarding linking of #Aadhaar (@UIDAI) with PAN card.#DigitalTransformationpic.twitter.com/FttjrZCNXN— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) December 17, 2017
When Aadhaar-PAN details mismatch
If your PAN details need to be changed, you can update them online through the Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. If your Aadhaar details require updation, you have two ways to request changes: online and by way of visiting the enrolment centre.
The UIDAI has provided many tools on its website. One of these tools on the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in - enables users to request changes to their address given on Aadhaar. (Also read: How to update Aadhaar address)
Individuals can also do this by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment centre.
When name on Aadhaar match partially with name on PAN
In case of partial name match, according to the UIDAI, changes can be made either online or by SMS. Both methods work on an OTP or one-time password based system. "OTP will be sent to the Registered Mobile Number,' the UIDAI said.
All Aadhaar details matchIn case the basic details given on PAN match with those on Aadhaar, the user can simply link the two identity numbers using one of the following methods.
PAN-Aadhaar linking via SMS
Aadhaar - a 12-digit number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI based on the demographic and biometric information of the person - can be linked with PAN by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:
UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>
PAN-Aadhaar linking online
The income tax department's e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - has hosted a link on its homepage to link PAN with Aadhaar. Once you are on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website, you need to spot and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' hyperlink.
Now, fill in details of your PAN, Aadhaar No. and name in the respective fields and hit 'Submit'. "ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed," the taxman has said.