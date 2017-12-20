Aadhaar-PAN Linking: How To Link When There Is Name Mismatch

Earlier this month, the government extended to March 31, 2018 the deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card.

Business | | Updated: December 20, 2017 13:38 IST
The PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline has been extended by three months to March 31, 2018

A deadline of March 31, 2018 has been set by the government for taxpayers to link their PAN card or Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar card number. Linking of Aadhaar number or the 12-digit personal identification number known as Unique Identity Number (UID), issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, is now mandatory for many important tasks. These range from filing of income tax return (ITR) to obtaining a PAN - issued by the Income Tax Department to a person, firm or entity. Close to 14 crore out of about 30 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) have so far been linked to Aadhaar, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told news agency Press Trust of India. The Supreme Court last week extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar to all services including new bank accounts and mobile phone connections, to March 31, 2018. 

Previously, the last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card was December 31, 2017. The government has opened multiple channels - including SMS and online facilities - to ease the linking of Aadhaar with PAN. But what if any of basic details like your name, date of birth and gender are fed differently in both the identity numbers? The government has on microblogging site Twitter shared a flowchart explaining the process of linking Aadhaar card with PAN card.

When Aadhaar-PAN details mismatch


If your PAN details need to be changed, you can update them online through the Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. If your Aadhaar details require updation, you have two ways to request changes: online and by way of visiting the enrolment centre.

The UIDAI has provided many tools on its website. One of these tools on the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in - enables users to request changes to their address given on Aadhaar. (Also read: How to update Aadhaar address)

Individuals can also do this by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment centre.

When name on Aadhaar match partially with name on PAN


In case of partial name match, according to the UIDAI, changes can be made either online or by SMS. Both methods work on an OTP or one-time password based system. "OTP will be sent to the Registered Mobile Number,' the UIDAI said.

All Aadhaar details match

In case the basic details given on PAN match with those on Aadhaar, the user can simply link the two identity numbers using one of the following methods. 

PAN-Aadhaar linking via SMS


Aadhaar - a 12-digit number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI based on the demographic and biometric information of the person - can be linked with PAN by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>


PAN-Aadhaar linking online


The income tax department's e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - has hosted a link on its homepage to link PAN with Aadhaar. Once you are on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website, you need to spot and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' hyperlink.

Now, fill in details of your PAN, Aadhaar No. and name in the respective fields and hit 'Submit'. "ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed," the taxman has said.

Aadhaar-PAN linking

