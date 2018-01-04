'Aadhaar OTP Is Never Sent On Email': What UIDAI Says On Aadhaar Authentication

#Aadhaar never sends an OTP on email. Its sent on registered mobile number. Never ever share it to anyone. https://t.co/z5Dd19FrX6— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 21, 2017
The Aadhaar system never sends an OTP on email, said the UIDAI. The Aadhaar-issuing authority was responding to a query by a user on Twitter. "It (Aadhaar OTP) is sent on the registered mobile number. Never ever share it to anyone," the UIDAI noted.
Here are five things to know about Aadhaar OTP authentication:
1. In one-time PIN based authentication, the one-time PIN is valid for a limited period of time, according to the UIDAI website. This validity period is usually for 30 minutes.
2. The Aadhaar authentication OTP is sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
3. A requesting entity may choose suitable mode(s) of authentication from the modes specified in sub-regulation (2) for a particular service or business function as per its requirement, including multiple factor of authentication for enhancing security, the UIDAI explains on its website.
e-KYC authentication is only carried out using OTP and/or biometric authentication, the UIDAI clarifies.
5. The Aadhaar OTP-based authentication is used by Aadhaar holders to avail many of the UIDAI's online facilities - through its portal uidai.gov.in. These include 'Verify Aadhaar Number', a facility that enables users to check whether their Aadhaar number is valid or deactivated, and 'Address Update Request (Online)', which enables users to request a change in the address given on Aadhaar. Some other such facilities provided by the UIDAI on its self-service portal include 'Download Aadhaar', 'Check Aadhaar Status' and 'Locate Enrolment & Update Centres'.