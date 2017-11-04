Aadhaar-Mobile/SIM Linking: Here Are Five Latest Developments

Here are five latest developments on Aadhaar-mobile SIM linking:
February 6 deadline to link Aadhaar with mobile SIM
The Supreme Court on November 3 refused to cancel the government's rule to link Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts. The court refused to pass any order on it, leaving the decision to a constitution bench.
Mobile phone service providers have been asked to communicate the last date for the linking of accounts and mobile numbers with Aadhaar to the their customers.
Aadhaar OTP
From December 1, 2017, Aadhaar card holders can link their UID or Unique Identity Number with mobile number or SIM from the comfort of their home through an OTP (One-Time Pin) received on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar, according to the UIDAI. "No need to give finger prints to local SIM card retailer for your mobile phone verification," the UIDAI noted.
By 1 Dec 2017, you can also choose to verify your mobile SIM with Aadhaar without giving your biometrics to Telecom Service Providers. pic.twitter.com/zcCKYbYgwP— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 2, 2017
@VodafoneIN@airtelindia@ideacellular@Aircel@RelianceMobile@tata_comm@MTNLOfficial@MTS_India@BSNLCorporate@reliancejiohttps://t.co/whmffXhTRj— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 3, 2017
OTP or One-Time Pin is a mode of authentication offered by the UIDAI. Under one-time PIN-based authentication, an OTP with a limited period validity is sent to the mobile number and/or e-mail address of the Aadhaar number holder registered with Aadhaar. "The Aadhaar number holder shall provide this OTP along with his Aadhaar number during authentication and the same shall be matched with the OTP generated by the Authority," according to the UIDAI website.
What mobile users need to do
You can link your Aadhaar - the identification authenticated by your biometric details (fingerprint and iris scan) - with the mobile connection you are using by walking into a customer service centre operated by your telecom service provider. Telecom companies have urged their customers promptly in the recent past to complete the Aadhaar e-KYC process. (Read more)
E-KYC (Know Your Customer)
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has said that telecom service providers' agent should not have access to the subscribers' e-KYC data. Only the name and address of the subscribers should be visible. Subscribers can verify or re-verify their mobile numbers from anywhere in the country irrespective of which service area their mobile connection belongs to, the telecom department added.
Aadhaar-SIM linking security
How secure is it to link your mobile number with Aadhaar? The UIDAI addressed this recently on Twitter.
Verifying mobile no. with Aadhaar adds extra layer of security to ur SIM as nobody else can use your identity to get connection in ur name. pic.twitter.com/D9dMTuCU6r— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 31, 2017
Verifying your mobile number with Aadhaar adds an extra layer of security to your SIM as nobody else can use your identity to get connection in your name, the UIDAI said.
(With agency inputs)