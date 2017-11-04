Aadhaar-Mobile/SIM Linking: Here Are Five Latest Developments

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has introduced a new OTP- or One Time Password-based option to link Aadhaar with mobile connection.

November 04, 2017
Mobile users can soon choose to verify their SIM with Aadhaar without giving biometrics to telecom firms

Aadhaar - the 12-digit identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - is to be mandatorily linked with mobile number by February 6, 2018. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has introduced a new OTP- or One Time Password-based option to link Aadhaar with mobile connection. Mobile phone users will be able to link their mobile SIM with Aadhaar number from the comfort of their homes from December 1, 2017, according to the UIDAI, also the issuer of Aadhaar card. Telecom users will soon get more options to complete the process of linking their Aadhaar card with the mobile connection.

Here are five latest developments on Aadhaar-mobile SIM linking:

February 6 deadline to link Aadhaar with mobile SIM


The Supreme Court on November 3 refused to cancel the government's rule to link Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts. The court refused to pass any order on it, leaving the decision to a constitution bench. 

Mobile phone service providers have been asked to communicate the last date for the linking of accounts and mobile numbers with Aadhaar to the their customers. 

Aadhaar OTP

 From December 1, 2017, Aadhaar card holders can link their UID or Unique Identity Number with mobile number or SIM from the comfort of their home through an OTP (One-Time Pin) received on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar, according to the UIDAI. "No need to give finger prints to local SIM card retailer for your mobile phone verification," the UIDAI noted. 
OTP or One-Time Pin is a mode of authentication offered by the UIDAI. Under one-time PIN-based authentication, an OTP with a limited period validity is sent to the mobile number and/or e-mail address of the Aadhaar number holder registered with Aadhaar. "The Aadhaar number holder shall provide this OTP along with his Aadhaar number during authentication and the same shall be matched with the OTP generated by the Authority," according to the UIDAI website.

What mobile users need to do


You can link your Aadhaar - the identification authenticated by your biometric details (fingerprint and iris scan) - with the mobile connection you are using by walking into a customer service centre operated by your telecom service provider. Telecom companies have urged their customers promptly in the recent past to complete the Aadhaar e-KYC process. (Read more)

E-KYC (Know Your Customer)


The Department of Telecom (DoT) has said that telecom service providers' agent should not have access to the subscribers' e-KYC data. Only the name and address of the subscribers should be visible. Subscribers can verify or re-verify their mobile numbers from anywhere in the country irrespective of which service area their mobile connection belongs to, the telecom department added.

Aadhaar-SIM linking security


How secure is it to link your mobile number with Aadhaar? The UIDAI addressed this recently on Twitter.
Verifying your mobile number with Aadhaar adds an extra layer of security to your SIM as nobody else can use your identity to get connection in your name, the UIDAI said.

(With agency inputs)

