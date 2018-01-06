Aadhaar Mobile Number Can't Be Updated Without Biometric Authentication. How To Change It

"Registering/updating mobile number in Aadhaar requires biometric authentication. It cannot be done via Post or online mode. Visit to Aadhaar Kendra is must," the UIDAI noted.
"UPDATE MOBILE NUMBER IN AADHAAR— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 24, 2017
Mobile number update requires biometric authentication. It cannot be done by post or online. Pls visit nearest Aadhaar Kendra at a bank branch near you (search here: https://t.co/oCJ66DD0fK)#UpdateYourAadhaar " pic.twitter.com/7kfly86Qc0
Aadhaar card: How to locate nearest Aadhaar centre
The UIDAI also provides several online tools related to Aadhaar card. One of these tools enables users to locate the Aadhaar Kendra or Aadhaar centre nearest to them. The UIDAI shared a link to this tool. The UIDAI also shared telephone helpline 1947 for information on Aadhaar Kendra.
Aadhaar card: How to update your registered mobile number
A change in the registered mobile number can be made by visiting the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre. The Aadhaar holder has to be present with the Aadhaar card at the Permanent Enrolment Centre for a change in the registered mobile number, an executive on the UIDAI helpline 1947 said. No other document is required, the executive added.
The UIDAI portal also enables users to search for information about Aadhaar centres using different criteria.