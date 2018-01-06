Aadhaar Mobile Number Can't Be Updated Without Biometric Authentication. How To Change It Updation of the mobile number registered with Aadhaar requires biometric authentication and cannot be done by post or online, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"Registering/updating mobile number in Aadhaar requires biometric authentication. It cannot be done via Post or online mode. Visit to Aadhaar Kendra is must," the UIDAI noted.

"UPDATE MOBILE NUMBER IN AADHAAR



Mobile number update requires biometric authentication. It cannot be done by post or online.

The UIDAI also provides several online tools related to Aadhaar card. One of these tools enables users to locate the Aadhaar Kendra or Aadhaar centre nearest to them. The UIDAI shared a link to this tool. The UIDAI also shared telephone helpline 1947 for information on Aadhaar Kendra. Aadhaar card: How to update your registered mobile number

A change in the registered mobile number can be made by visiting the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre. The Aadhaar holder has to be present with the Aadhaar card at the Permanent Enrolment Centre for a change in the registered mobile number, an executive on the UIDAI helpline 1947 said. No other document is required, the executive added.



The UIDAI has shared helplines 1947 (toll free) and help@uidai.gov.in for queries relating to Aadhaar, according to the UIDAI website.



The UIDAI portal also enables users to search for information about Aadhaar centres using different criteria.



