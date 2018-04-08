Aadhaar Card Linking To Social Welfare Services? Create Virtual ID (VID) Instead With UIDAI Aadhaar linking: Alternative of virtual ID (VID) was devised to address the concerns of sceptics who raised privacy concerns

Aadhaar linking alterative: Virtual ID is a 14-digit number



UIDAI had announced the VID service in January and has already rolled it out on the official website of UIDAI under the section of aadhaar services, however, the service providers will launch it mandatorily from June 1.



"Soon, service providers will start accepting VID in place of Aadhaar number. Generate your VID," reads UIDAI tweet on Sunday.



However, the UIDAI highlights that sending of VID would be optional instead of sending the aadhaar card number. So, a resident can choose one of the two: Virtual ID or aadhaar card number.



On the UIDAI website, the authority has uploaded the entire system of creating the virtual id.



The process is as follows:



As you go to the UIDAI website link, you will be prompted to key in your aadhaar card number. Afterwards, you need to feed your security code. Following this, you will receive the one time password.



You can enter the aadhaar number for creating the OTP

On feeding in the OTP, you can create your virtual ID.



A virtual ID is a 16-digit number.



However, for creating the VID, one must make sure that the aadhaar card number is already linked to the SIM card because the OTP will be sent to your registered mobile phone number.



As a matter of fact, Aadhaar is meant to be linked to various social welfare benefits that include Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and direct benefit transfer (DBT) and various pensions, scholarships and fellowships. Aadhaar is also meant to be linked to the provident fund (PF) account, filing of income tax (I-T) return, opening of a bank account, and PAN card, et al.



It is a different matter that the government's direction of linking aadhaar to these services has been challenged by 29 petitioners and the same is currently being heard by a five-judge constitutional bench that is headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.



