Aadhaar Linking Deadlines: Here's What You Need To Do Before December 31

Here are five things that must be linked to Aadhaar before December 31
1) Aadhaar-bank accounts/financial services linking:
Those already holding bank accounts are required to furnish the Aadhaar number by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational, according to a notification from the revenue department.
2) Aadhaar-PPF, NSC linking
For opening a post office account or investing in small savings schemes such as National Savings Certificates (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra, Aadhaar is a must. While Aadhaar holders are required to mandatorily produce the Aadhaar, those not having an Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number as yet can quote the EID or enrolment identity number of their Aadhaar application, the government has said.
Existing depositors can update their Aadhaar number till December 31, 2017, according to a notification issued by the finance ministry.
3) Aadhaar-LIC policy linking:
According to a government directive, Aadhaar and PAN have to be linked with insurance policies by December 31. LIC has provided both online as well as offline facilities to its policyholders for linking Aadhaar and PAN to insurance policies.
4) Aadhaar-social security schemes linking
Aadhaar number has to be furnished for availing of all social security schemes. In order to avail pension, LPG cylinders or government scholarships, one must provide his or her Aadhaar card details. The deadline set for this is also December 31, 2017.
5) Aadhaar linking with PAN
The government has said that it is mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with PAN card. The current deadline for linking the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN, issued by the Income Tax Department, with Aadhaar is December 31. The government has, however , indicated to the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend this deadline to March 31, 2018.