Aadhaar For Children: Aadhaar Card Needs 2 Mandatory Biometric Updates, Says UIDAI

Remember to update biometric Aadhaar data of your child at the age of 5 years and then again at the age of 15 years. This mandatory biometric update for children is FREE. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/XyQTMyYf2F— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 25, 2018
The UIDAI has said that an Aadhaar issued to a child needs to undergo two mandatory biometric updates. One when the child reaches the age of five years, and another when he or she reaches the age of 15 years. Biometric data refers to data collected by way of iris or fingerprint scans. For enrolling a child for 'Baal Aadhaar' card, the child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents is required, according to the UIDAI.
The UIDAI recently introduced a blue-coloured Aadhaar card, called 'Baal Aadhaar', for children below the age of five years. For enrolling a child into the Aadhaar system, the child's school ID be used, according to the UIDAI. This photo identity card has to be issued by a recognised educational institution. The child's school ID will serve as an identity proof for Aadhaar enrolment, said the UIDAI. (Read more)
Here are five things to know about the Baal Aadhaar:
1. Biometrics is not developed for children before five years of age.
2. According to UIDAI, a child's blue coloured Aadhaar data does not include biometric information like fingerprints and iris scan.
3. A Baal Aadhaar can be obtained for a child by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment centre (or 'Aadhaar Kendra') and filling out an enrolment form.
5. Additional, one of the parents must provide their Aadhaar card number to enroll their child to obtain a Baal Aadhaar.