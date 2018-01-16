Aadhaar Face Authentication, Aadhaar Virtual ID And Other Developments The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced face recognition as an additional means of Aadhaar authentication.

1. Aadhaar authentication is the process in which the Unique Identity Number - Aadhaar number - along with demographic or biometric information is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification. The repository compares and verifies the supplied information with the existing information available with it.



2. Face authentication will be an optional mode of authentication to be allowed on a " need basis", used in combination with existing ways such as fingerprint or iris scan, according to the UIDAI.



3. "Since face photo is already available in UIDAI database there is no need to capture any new reference data at UIDAI CIDR (Central Identities Data Repository)," the UIDAI said.



4. Face authentication will be available in production for Authentication User Agencies (AUAs) to use by July 1, 2018, it has said.



5. Face authentication is aimed at providing easy authentication for those individuals who face a difficulty in other biometric authentication.

Aadhaar Virtual ID or VID

6. The UIDAI has said the virtual ID will enable individuals to avoid sharing their unique identity numbers while taking up Aadhaar authentication.



7. "Use of VID would be optional," according to the UIDAI. The Aadhaar holder will also have the option to take up Aadhaar authentication through the existing method, which requires him or her to quoting the UID.



8. VID will be a temporary number that will be automatically revoked once the Aadhaar holder generates a new VID or after the validity of the current VID lapses.



9. The Aadhaar-issuing body will offer means to generate the virtual ID (VID) via the resident portal, at Aadhaar centres or via mobile app mAadhaar.



10. Only the Aadhaar holder would be able to generate a VID. "No one else including the authentication agency can generate this VID on behalf of Aadhaar holder," the UIDAI explained. Important dates

The UIDAI will release necessary details for implementation of face authentication by March 1, 2018. Face authentication as an additional modality to be used in fusion mode along with fingerprint/iris/OTP will be available in production for AUAs (authentication user agencies) to use by July 1, 2018.



The UIDAI has also said it will implement the virtual ID (VID) service by March 1, 2018.



