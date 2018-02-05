Aadhaar Card Updation, Enrolment: UIDAI Clarifies, Says No Last Date

Individuals looking to take up Aadhaar enrolment or updation, the UIDAI said, can visit an Aadhaar centre. It also said Aadhaar centres are now available at bank branches as well as post offices. The UIDAI also said the list of Aadhaar centres can be accessed online, through the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in, as well as its helpline '1947', set up for addressal of for Aadhaar-related queries.
THERE IS NO LAST DATE for Aadhaar enrolment/ update.— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 31, 2018
Some rumors are being spread on social media regarding last date for Aadhaar enrolment/ update. The resulting chaos s is causing inconvenience to residents. DO NOT believe in any such thing. pic.twitter.com/Unjh8oc0Iy
The UIDAI, among other online tools, provides a facility on its "self-service portal" uidai.gov.in that enables users to request a change in the address fed into their Aadhaar card "in 4 easy steps". These steps are: Log in with Aadhaar, Address Update Request, Upload Documents and Select BPO Service Provider and submit request, according to the UIDAI portal.
Any resident with a registered mobile number can update the Aadhaar address using this portal, says the UIDAI. "Registered Mobile number is mandatory to receive password for login," the UIDAI adds.
The UIDAI portal only allows a user to update his or her address given on Aadhaar through this portal. For other updates, the users can visit an Aadhaar enrollment or update center, according to the UIDAI.
How to request Aadhaar card address updation online via uidai.gov.in
Once you visit the UIDAI website, spot and click on the 'Address Update Request (Online)' link. This tool can also be accessed directly via a link.
Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP' to proceed. After this, the UIDAI portal will send an OTP or One-Time Password to your registered mobile number.
Enter this OTP in the specified field on the UIDAI portal and click on 'Login' to proceed.
On the next page, select 'address' and proceed.
Fill in the new details carefully. Ensure that your information is transliterated correctly in the local language, adds the UIDAI.
Tally the details thoroughly and proceed.
At the end of submission, a URN or Update Request Number is issued to track the status of application.
