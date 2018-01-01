Aadhaar Card Updation, Enrolment: Documents For Proof Of Address, Identity, Date Of Birth The UIDAI has listed various documents accepted as proof of identity, proof of address or proof of date of birth at Aadhaar centres.

List of supporting documents for Aadhaar enrolment or update: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b. Carry the original document to the Aadhaar Kendra. The document is scanned and returned to the resident. #UpdateYourAadhaarpic.twitter.com/ZocTm7XRRD - Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 26, 2017 Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of identity

Under this category, the UIDAI has come out with a list of 18 documents to choose from. That means individuals looking to enroll for an Aadhaar card or an existing Aadhaar holder looking to update his or her details can visit an Aadhaar centre with one of the following for proof of identity, according to the UIDAI:



1. Passport



2. PAN Card



3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card



4. Voter ID



5. Driving License



6. Government Photo ID Cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU



7. NREGS Job Card



8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution



9. Arms License



10. Photo Bank ATM Card



11. Photo Credit Card



12. Pensioner Photo Card



13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card



14. Kisan Photo Passbook



15. CGHS / ECHS Photo Card



16. Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts



17. Certificate of Identify having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead



18. Disability ID Card/handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/UT Governments/Administrations Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of address

Under the proof of address category, the UIDAI has listed a total of 35 documents. These are:



1. Passport



2. Bank Statement/Passbook



3. Post Office Account Statement/Passbook



4. Ration Card



5. Voter ID



6. Driving License



7. Government Photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU



8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)



9. Water bill (not older than 3 months)



10. Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)



11. Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)



12. Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)



13. Insurance Policy



14. Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead



15. Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead



16. Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institutions on letterhead



17. NREGS Job Card



18. Arms License



19. Pensioner Card



20. Freedom Fighter Card



21. Kisan Passbook



22. CGHS / ECHS Card



23. Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead



24. Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas)



25. Income Tax Assessment Order



26. Vehicle Registration Certificate



27. Registered Sale / Lease / Rent Agreement



28. Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts



29. Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by state government



30. Disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by respective State/UT Governments/Administrations



31. Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)



32. Passport of Spouse



33. Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)



34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/State government of not more than 3 years old



35. Marriage Certificate Issued by the Government containing address Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of date of birth

The UIDAI also listed nine documents any of which can be used for submission as proof of date of birth:



1. Birth Certificate



2. SSLC Book/Certificate



3. Passport



4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group A Gazetted Officer on letterhead



5. PAN Card



6. Marksheet issued by any Government Board or University



7. Government Photo Id Card / Photo identity card issued by PSU containing DoB



8. Central/State Pension Payment Order



9. Central Government Health Service Scheme Photo Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Photo card



