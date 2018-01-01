Aadhaar Card Updation, Enrolment: Documents For Proof Of Address, Identity, Date Of Birth

The UIDAI has listed various documents accepted as proof of identity, proof of address or proof of date of birth at Aadhaar centres.

Business | | Updated: January 01, 2018 08:19 IST
Enrolment or updation of one's details on Aadhaar can be requested at Aadhaar centres

Ever wondered which documents you need to carry to an Aadhaar centre? Enrolment or updation of one's details on Aadhaar can be requested at Aadhaar 'Kendras' or Aadhaar centres. An Aadhaar applicant or Aadhaar holder, visiting the Aadhaar Kendra, is required to carry the original supporting documents, which are scanned and returned by Aadhaar officials. This was said by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India on microblogging site Twitter. The UIDAI has listed various documents accepted as proof of identity, proof of address, or proof of date of birth at Aadhaar centres.

Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of identity


Under this category, the UIDAI has come out with a list of 18 documents to choose from. That means individuals looking to enroll for an Aadhaar card or an existing Aadhaar holder looking to update his or her details can visit an Aadhaar centre with one of the following for proof of identity, according to the UIDAI:

1. Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving License

6. Government Photo ID Cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU

7. NREGS Job Card

8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

9. Arms License

10. Photo Bank ATM Card

11. Photo Credit Card

12. Pensioner Photo Card

13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card

14. Kisan Photo Passbook

15. CGHS / ECHS Photo Card

16. Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identify having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead

18. Disability ID Card/handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/UT Governments/Administrations

Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of address


Under the proof of address category, the UIDAI has listed a total of 35 documents. These are:

1. Passport

2. Bank Statement/Passbook

3. Post Office Account Statement/Passbook

4. Ration Card

5. Voter ID

6. Driving License

7. Government Photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU

8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

9. Water bill (not older than 3 months)

10. Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

11. Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

12. Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

13. Insurance Policy

14. Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead

15. Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead

16. Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institutions on letterhead

17. NREGS Job Card

18. Arms License

19. Pensioner Card

20. Freedom Fighter Card

21. Kisan Passbook

22. CGHS / ECHS Card

23. Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead

24. Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas)

25. Income Tax Assessment Order

26. Vehicle Registration Certificate

27. Registered Sale / Lease / Rent Agreement

28. Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts

29. Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by state government

30. Disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by respective State/UT Governments/Administrations

31. Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

32. Passport of Spouse

33. Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/State government of not more than 3 years old

35. Marriage Certificate Issued by the Government containing address

Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of date of birth


The UIDAI also listed nine documents any of which can be used for submission as proof of date of birth:

1. Birth Certificate

2. SSLC Book/Certificate

3. Passport

4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group A Gazetted Officer on letterhead

5. PAN Card

6. Marksheet issued by any Government Board or University

7. Government Photo Id Card / Photo identity card issued by PSU containing DoB

8. Central/State Pension Payment Order

9. Central Government Health Service Scheme Photo Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Photo card

