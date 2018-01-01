Aadhaar Card Updation, Enrolment: Documents For Proof Of Address, Identity, Date Of Birth

List of supporting documents for Aadhaar enrolment or update: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b. Carry the original document to the Aadhaar Kendra. The document is scanned and returned to the resident. #UpdateYourAadhaarpic.twitter.com/ZocTm7XRRD- Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 26, 2017
Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of identity
Under this category, the UIDAI has come out with a list of 18 documents to choose from. That means individuals looking to enroll for an Aadhaar card or an existing Aadhaar holder looking to update his or her details can visit an Aadhaar centre with one of the following for proof of identity, according to the UIDAI:
1. Passport
2. PAN Card
3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card
4. Voter ID
5. Driving License
6. Government Photo ID Cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU
7. NREGS Job Card
8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution
9. Arms License
10. Photo Bank ATM Card
11. Photo Credit Card
12. Pensioner Photo Card
13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card
14. Kisan Photo Passbook
15. CGHS / ECHS Photo Card
16. Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts
17. Certificate of Identify having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead
18. Disability ID Card/handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/UT Governments/Administrations
Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of address
Under the proof of address category, the UIDAI has listed a total of 35 documents. These are:
1. Passport
2. Bank Statement/Passbook
3. Post Office Account Statement/Passbook
4. Ration Card
5. Voter ID
6. Driving License
7. Government Photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU
8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)
9. Water bill (not older than 3 months)
10. Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)
11. Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)
12. Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)
13. Insurance Policy
14. Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead
15. Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead
16. Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institutions on letterhead
17. NREGS Job Card
18. Arms License
19. Pensioner Card
20. Freedom Fighter Card
21. Kisan Passbook
22. CGHS / ECHS Card
23. Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead
24. Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas)
25. Income Tax Assessment Order
26. Vehicle Registration Certificate
27. Registered Sale / Lease / Rent Agreement
28. Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts
29. Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by state government
30. Disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by respective State/UT Governments/Administrations
31. Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)
32. Passport of Spouse
33. Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)
34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/State government of not more than 3 years old
35. Marriage Certificate Issued by the Government containing address
Aadhaar card: Documents accepted as proof of date of birth
The UIDAI also listed nine documents any of which can be used for submission as proof of date of birth:
1. Birth Certificate
2. SSLC Book/Certificate
3. Passport
4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group A Gazetted Officer on letterhead
5. PAN Card
6. Marksheet issued by any Government Board or University
7. Government Photo Id Card / Photo identity card issued by PSU containing DoB
8. Central/State Pension Payment Order
9. Central Government Health Service Scheme Photo Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Photo card