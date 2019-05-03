Aadhaar Card: How To Apply For Change/Correction In Address Online

Aadhaar card: The UIDAI portal enables users to request a change in address online

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of personal identification cards under the Aadhaar programme - provides a range of services online. Aadhaar or UID (Unique Identity Number) holders and applicants can access these services through the UIDAI's self-service portal, uidai.gov.in. One of these facilities enables the user to apply for a change in the address fed into the Aadhaar database. The user can update the address online by submitting valid documents or an address validation letter (for those without documents), according to the UIDAI's website - uidai.gov.in.

Here's how to apply for a change in the address on the Aadhaar card through the UIDAI's website, uidai.gov.in:

Through its online portal, the UIDAI enables the user to apply for a change in the Aadhaar address in the following steps:

The UIDAI can access the facility by selecting the "update your address online" option on the UIDAI portal. On the next page, the user is required to log in to the portal through an OTP- or one-time passcode-based verification process. After this step, the user can proceed by clicking on the "update address via address proof" option. In this method, the user is required to upload a digital copy of a valid document to complete the request. (Also read: How to link SBI account with PAN card, Aadhaar card)

After this step, the user is asked to fill in the personal details such as name and full address. On the next page, the user is required to verify the details fed into the online form.

Once the user is satisfied with the entries, he/she may proceed to upload a copy of the relevant document.

The UIDAI's self-service portal accepts a copy of documents such as passport, bank statement/passbook, driving license, insurance policy and vehicle registration certificate, among others, as a valid proof of address, according to its website.

The user can also upload a digital copy of an electricity bill, a water bill, a landline bill, a credit card statement or a gas connection bill up to three months old as address proof for making a request, according to the UIDAI.

