How To Update Aadhaar Details, Check Updation Status Online

UIDAI Aadhaar services: The Aadhaar card-issuing authority provides a host of facilities online

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) under the biometrics-based personal identification programme Aadhaar - provides a host of facilities online. Through its "self-service" portal, Aadhaar holders can apply for a change in the address fed into the Aadhaar database and even check for the status of their updation request, among others. While the address can be updated online using the UIDAI portal, for request a change in any other details - such as registered mobile number, email or date of birth, the Aadhaar holder is required to visit an "Aadhaar Kendra" (Aadhaar centre), according to the Aadhaar-issuing authority.

Here's a lowdown on how one can access some of these facilities provided by the UIDAI on its Aadhaar portal (uidai.gov.in):

You do not have to stand in queue to update address in Aadhaar, you can update it online (from: https://t.co/vzbz7EsNsq) with OTP received on your Registered Mobile Number. For any other update, visit Aadhaar Kendra. #AddMobileInAadhaarpic.twitter.com/HCdgd0k1hz Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 3, 2019

How to change address given on Aadhaar card online (through uidai.gov.in)

On the UIDAI's self-service portal, the user can request a change in the address details fed into an Aadhaar card in four steps. These steps, as listed by the UIDAI on its website, are:

Login with Aadhaar Address update request Upload documents Select BPO Service Provider and submit request.

Any resident with a registered mobile number can update address using the UIDAI's self-service portal, the Aadhaar-issuing authority noted, adding that the mobile number registered with Aadhaar is mandatory in order to use this facility, as the password for login is sent to this mobile number.

Documents required for change in Aadhaar address

The residents are required to upload a scanned image of either the original proof of address (PoA) or a self-attested copy of the document for making an update/correction request.

Some of the documents, which can be submitted as proof of address, listed by the UIDAI are: bank statement/Passbook, post office account statement/passbook, ration card, voter ID, driving licence, government photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by a PSU and marriage certificate (containing address) issued by the government. Additionally, the applicant can also submit up to three months old electricity, water, telephone landline and gas connections bills, property tax receipt and credit card statement, according to the UIDAI website.

The OTP for login to the Online Address Update Portal is sent to your Aadhaar registered mobile number. To check the number registered in your Aadhaar, see https://t.co/02cTSo0dKj To update mobile number, visit any Aadhaar Kendra pic.twitter.com/AnfyD5Lb89 Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 6, 2019

"Submission of information for update does not guarantee update of Aadhaar data. The information submitted is subject to verification and validation," the UIDAI mentions on its portal.

How to check status of Aadhaar updation request online (uidai.gov.in)

The user can access this facility from the UIDAI homepage by clicking on the “Check Aadhaar Update Status” link.

On the next page, the user is required to fill in details such as the enrolment ID (EID) issued at an enrolment/update centre.

The EID is displayed on the top of the enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains a -digit enrolment number along with a timestamp in a 14-digit format.