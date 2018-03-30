NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Aadhaar Card Update: Possible To Change Mobile Number, Email ID Via DigiLocker? Find Out Here

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for issuance, storage, sharing and verification of documents in digital form.

Your Money | | Updated: March 30, 2018 10:40 IST
Digital Locker makes it easier to validate the authenticity of documents.

An Aadhaar subscriber can now store his or her Aadhaar card with DigiLocker and to request any changes - such as updation of email ID or mobile number - he or she must visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center, according to the official Twitter handle of the government's Digital India initiative.  DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for issuance, storage, sharing and verification of documents in digital form, according to the official DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker allows users to store and access electronic versions of their documents like Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Driving Licence (DL) and Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), among others.

DigiLocker is aimed at the concept of paperless governance and has partnered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to make Aadhaar card available automatically to its subscribers when they link their DigiLocker account with Aadhaar card. According to the Digital India tweet, the information displayed in Aadhaar profile in DigiLocker account (like name, address, email, mobile etc) is for display purposes. This data is only fetched from UIDAI and it is not possible to make any changes to this data from DigiLocker. To make changes to Aadhaar data, subscribers must visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center and request for the updation, the tweet said. 
Benefits of DigiLocker as mentioned on the official DigiLocker website:

1. Citizens can access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and share it online. This is convenient and time saving.

2. It reduces the administrative overhead of Government departments by minimizing the use of paper.

3. Digital Locker makes it easier to validate the authenticity of documents as they are issued directly by the registered issuers.

4. Self-uploaded documents can be e-signed which is similar to the process of self-attestation.

