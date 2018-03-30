Aadhaar Card Update: Possible To Change Mobile Number, Email ID Via DigiLocker? Find Out Here

DigiLocker is aimed at the concept of paperless governance and has partnered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to make Aadhaar card available automatically to its subscribers when they link their DigiLocker account with Aadhaar card. According to the Digital India tweet, the information displayed in Aadhaar profile in DigiLocker account (like name, address, email, mobile etc) is for display purposes. This data is only fetched from UIDAI and it is not possible to make any changes to this data from DigiLocker. To make changes to Aadhaar data, subscribers must visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center and request for the updation, the tweet said.
#DigitalIndiaFAQs | How can i change the information displayed (like email, mobile etc) in my Aadhaar profile on @digilocker_ind?#DigiLockerFAQs#DigitalIndiaFactspic.twitter.com/dj77de92Ns— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) March 29, 2018
Benefits of DigiLocker as mentioned on the official DigiLocker website:
1. Citizens can access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and share it online. This is convenient and time saving.
2. It reduces the administrative overhead of Government departments by minimizing the use of paper.
Also read: Aadhaar Linking Deadlines For Social Welfare, Small Savings Schemes Extended
Comments
3. Digital Locker makes it easier to validate the authenticity of documents as they are issued directly by the registered issuers.
4. Self-uploaded documents can be e-signed which is similar to the process of self-attestation.