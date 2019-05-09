NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Have An Aadhaar Card? Here's How To Access UIDAI Online Services

The Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of personal identification No. under the Aadhaar programme, provides many services online.

Your Money | | Updated: May 09, 2019 11:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Have An Aadhaar Card? Here's How To Access UIDAI Online Services

UIDAI Aadhaar programme: The Unique Identification Authority of India provides a range of services online


The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of personal identification cards under the biometrics-based personal identification programme Aadhaar - provides a range of services online. While some of these online facilities are meant for Aadhaar applicants - those who have enrolled for an Aadhaar card but not received the identification document yet - and Aadhaar card holders - those who have already have an Aadhaar card in possession. The 12-digit identification number issued by the UIDAI under the Aadhaar programme is known as Unique Identity Number (UID) and also Aadhaar number. These online facilities can be accessed through the UIDAI's self-service portal, uidai.gov.in.

Here are some of the services provided by the UIDAI to Aadhaar card holders and Aadhaar card applicants online through its self-service portal (uidai.gov.in):

How to update/correct/change Aadhaar card address

One of these facilities enables the user to apply for a change in the address fed into the Aadhaar database. The user can update the address online by submitting valid documents or an address validation letter (for those without documents), according to the UIDAI protal.

(Also read: How to order Aadhaar card reprint online)

Here's how to access this Aadhaar card online service using the UIDAI self-service portal:

The Aadhaar holder can access the service by selecting the "update your address online" option on the UIDAI portal. On the next page, the user is required to log in to the portal through an OTP- or one-time passcode-based verification process.Aadhaar card online, Aadhaar card UIDAI, UIDAI Aadhaar online, Aadhaar online services, UIDAI online services, Aadhaar portal, UIDAI portal, UIDAI website Aadhaar, Aadhaar card UIDAI websiteAfter this step, the user can proceed by clicking on the "update address via address proof" option. In this method, the user is required to upload a digital copy of a valid document to complete the request.

(Also read: How to link SBI account with PAN card, Aadhaar card)

UIDAI Aadhaar card, Aadhaar card UIDAI online, Aadhaar UIDAI online services, Aadhaar card update, Aadhaar card download, Aadhaar card password, UIDAI Aadhaar reprint, Aadhaar reprint charges, Aadhaar card print charges, Aadhaar print, Aadhaar card print online UIDAI.Gov.In

After this step, the user is asked to fill in the personal details such as name and full address. On the next page, the user is required to verify the details fed into the online form. 

(Also read: How to upload Aadhaar card, PAN card on DigiLocker)Aadhaar card update online, Aadhaar card update request, UIDAI Aadhaar online, Aadhaar card UIDAI online portal, Aadhaar card website, Aadhaar UIDAI password, UIDAI Aadhaar change OTP, Aadhaar card update password, Aadhaar card request online, Aadhaar card print, Aadhaar card correction online UIDAI.Gov.InOnce the user is satisfied with the entries, he/she may proceed to upload a copy of the relevant document. (Also read: How To Lock And Unlock Aadhaar Biometrics)

Aadhaar UIDAI online services, UIDAI Aadhaar online services, Aadhaar online update password, UIDAI Aadhaar card download, Aadhaar card UIDAI download, UIDAI change password, Aadhaar card update UIDAI.Gov.In, Aadhaar card online update

The UIDAI's self-service portal accepts a copy of documents such as passport, bank statement/passbook, driving license, insurance policy and vehicle registration certificate, among others, as a valid proof of address, according to its website. 

(Also read: How to link Aadhaar with PAN)

The user can also upload a digital copy of an electricity bill, a water bill, a landline bill, a credit card statement or a gas connection bill up to three months old as address proof for making a request, according to the UIDAI.

How to reprint Aadhaar card (paid service)

An Aadhaar reprint can be ordered online through a pilot facility being provided by the UIDAI. The UIDAI has set a fee of Rs 50 per Aadhaar reprint, which includes GST and speed post charges, according to the UIDAI.

Aadhaar print, Aadhaar card print, Aadhaar card charges, Aadhaar card printing charges, Aadhaar card home delivery, Aadhaar card 50 rupees printing

If you need reprint of your Aadhaar Letter post - update or due to loss of original Aadhaar Letter, you may order Aadhaar Reprint by paying a nominal fees of Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & speed post charges). To order Aadhaar Reprint visit: https://t.co/btKJZoQroQ

Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) April 15, 2019

In order to utilise the facility, users are required to log in on the UIDAI portal through their registered mobile number. An OTP or one-time password is sent to the user to verify the identity of the applicant for the purpose of identity verification.

How to enable/disable Aadhaar card biometrics lock 

To enable the biometrics lock system, the user can start by selecting the “Lock/Unlock Biometrics” option from the homepage of the UIDAI portal. On the next page, he/she can proceed by entering details such as Aadhaar number or virtual ID (VID) in the indicated fields and clicking on “Send OTP”.

Aadhaar UIDAI online lock, Aadhaar UIDAI biometrics lock, UIDAI biometrics lock for Aadhaar card, UIDAI Aadhaar card lock, UIDAI Aadhaar card biometric lock, Aadhaar card lock, Aadhaar card unlock, Aadhaar card lock password

After this step, fill in the OTP in the given field and proceed by clicking on “Submit”.UIDAI Aadhaar card verification, UIDAI Aadhaar biometrics lock, UIDAI Aadhaar biometric lock online, UIDAI Aadhaar card online lock, Aadhaar card update online, UIDAI.Gov.In Aadhaar card lockOn the next page, fill in the required details and click on “Enable” to activate the biometrics lock.

Aadhaar card UIDAI password, Aadhaar card OTP password, Aadhaar card UIDAI OTP, UIDAI OTP for Aadhaar card, Aadhaar card OTP SMS, Aadhaar card SMS, UIDAI Aadhaar card SMS, Aadhaar card UIDAI login password UIDAI.Gov.In

Once the biometrics associated with an Aadhaar are locked, the UIDAI portal displays the message: “You will not be able to authenticate by using your fingerprint or iris. You can unlock biometrics temporarily for any authentication requirements. You can also disable the Locked Biometrics.”

(Also read: How to change the address given on your Aadhaar)

In order to deactivate the biometrics lock system on a temporary basis (the lock gets enabled automatically after 10 minutes), the user is required to log in to the UIDAI portal in the same way as explained above and click on "Unlock". 

Once the biometrics details are unlocked, the UIDAI portal displays the message: "Your Biometrics is unlocked now... You can authenticate by using your fingerprint or iris. You can also disable the Biometric Lock."

In order to disable the Aadhaar biometrics lock system (permanent deactivation), the user is required to log in to the UIDAI portal and first click on "Unlock". In the next step, the user is required to log in, fill in the required details and click on "Disable" to proceed. This can be done before the biometrics are automatically locked in the stipulated time. 

Once the biometrics lock is disabled, the UIDAI portal displays the message: "Your Biometric Lock is disabled. You can enable your Biometric Lock any time. But before that you will be required to login using your Aadhaar." In this case, the Aadhaar biometrics lock is not engaged automatically. 

Aadhaar card-PAN (Permanent Account Number) link

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has set a September 30 deadline for assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN (Permanent Account Number). The taxman had earlier announced March 31 as the due date for PAN holders required to file an income tax return to seed their Aadhaar number into the income tax database.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Aadhaar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Supreme CourtPetrolPM ModiArun ShourieNASASmriti IraniShivraj ChouhanElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalRealme 3 ProVivo V15 ProSamsung A50Ramadan Time TableOnePlus 7 ProPixel 4Paytm Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top