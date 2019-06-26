How To Make Use Of UIDAI's Online Aadhaar Card Services

Aadhaar card: The UIDAI portal enables users to request a change in address online, among other services

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India provides a host of online services for Aadhaar holders and applicants. The UIDAI - the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number under the Aadhaar programme - enables applicants to check the status of their request and locate the nearest Aadhaar centre through its "self-service" portal, uidai.gov.in. The UIDAI portal also enables Aadhaar holders to make changes to the address fed into their Aadhaar profile as well as download a digital copy of their Aadhaar card online. Various online tools provided by the UIDAI on the Aadhaar portal enable users to track the status of their Aadhaar application, retrieve a lost Aadhaar number and find information on Aadhaar centres, among other services.

Here's a brief description of how you can make use of these online services provided by the Aadhaar card-issuing body, UIDAI, through its portal (uidai.gov.in):

How to update Aadhaar card address

The user can update the address online by submitting valid documents or an address validation letter (for those without documents), according to the UIDAI protal. The Aadhaar holder can access the service by selecting the "update your address online" option on the UIDAI portal.

On the next page, the user is required to log in to the portal through an OTP- or one-time passcode-based verification process. After this step, the user can proceed by clicking on the "update address via address proof" option. In this method, the user is required to upload a digital copy of a valid document to complete the request.

After this step, the user is asked to fill in the personal details such as name and full address. On the next page, the user is required to verify the details fed into the online form.

The UIDAI's self-service portal accepts a copy of documents such as passport, bank statement/passbook, driving license, insurance policy and vehicle registration certificate, among others, as a valid proof of address, according to its website.

The user can also upload a digital copy of an electricity bill, a water bill, a landline bill, a credit card statement or a gas connection bill up to three months old as address proof for making a request, according to the UIDAI.

How to check status of Aadhaar update request

Users can access this facility from the UIDAI homepage by clicking on the “Check Aadhaar Update Status” link.

On the next page, the user is required to fill in details such as the enrolment ID (EID) issued at an enrolment/update centre.

The EID is displayed on the top of the enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains a -digit enrolment number along with a timestamp in a 14-digit format.

How to download digital copy of Aadhaar card

The user can spot and click on the "Download Aadhaar" option from the UIDAI portal's homepage (uidai.gov.in).

Clicking on the link leads the user to the "e-aadhaar" portal, where the user is promoted to proceed by entering any one of Aadhaar number, enrolment ID (EID) or virtual ID (VID).

The user also gets to opt for a masked digital copy of the Aadhaar card. Selecting this option hides - or masks - the Aadhaar number in the digital copy of the Aadhaar card.

After filling in the other details, the user can proceed by clicking on the "Send OTP" option.

After this step, the UIDAI portal sends an OTP to the user's registered mobile number. This is the mobile number associated with one's Aadhaar card. In other words, this is the current mobile number fed into the Aadhaar database by the Aadhaar holder/applicant.

The user is required to enter this OTP in the given space and click on the "Verify And Download" button at the bottom of the page.

On completion of the process, the digital copy (in PDF format) is downloaded on the user's device.

The digital copy - or e-Aadhaar - is protected by a password, which means the user is required to enter a password to access the document. This password is a combination of the first four letters of the user's name (as given on the Aadhaar card) in capital letters followed by the user's birth year in the YYYY format.

Aadhaar card-PAN (Permanent Account Number) link

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has set a September 30 deadline for assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN (Permanent Account Number). The taxman had earlier announced March 31 as the due date for PAN holders required to file an income tax return to seed their Aadhaar number into the income tax database.

KYC norms

Meanwhile, banks can now accept the proof of Aadhaar ownership for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification under certain conditions. According to an Reserve Bank of India (RBI) statement last month, the Aadhaar number can be used for KYC verification on consent from the customer.

